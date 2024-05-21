Four-Run First Inning Derails Emperors in Game One

Rome Emperors' Mike Steed, Jhancarlos Lara, and Jefferson Romero on game day

ROME, GA - Wilmington capitalized on Rome's early defensive shortcomings, scoring four in the first and another in the fourth to win game one, 5-4.

Lara induced two groundballs to begin the top of the first. The first was bobbled by second baseman E.J. Exposito and the second took a rogue hop on shortstop Ambioris Tavarez and was ruled a hit. Daylin Lile then tripled off the right field wall, scoring both before Rome could record an out. A subsequent single from Branden Boissiere brought Lile in from third, making it 3-0. Two free passes later, a fielder's choice ground out from T.J. White would plate the fourth and final run of the inning for Wilmington.

Rome's two out rally in the home half of the first started with a Workinger single to left and was followed up by an Adam Zebrowski walk. Stephen Paolini then registered his first of two, two-out singles on the day, driving in Workinger from second. The following at-bat, E.J. Exposito's hard ground ball over the third base bag was thrown away and two runs crossed for the Emps'. Paolini's second two-out single would come in the third, scoring Sabin Ceballos who had reached on a single and tying the ballgame.

Lara would end up striking out five over 3.0 innings. He faced one batter in the fourth before Tyree Thompson was summoned from the Rome pen. Aside from the back-to-back singles Thompson surrendered upon entering the game, the Louisiana native was solid over 4.0 innings of relief. He struck out four and issued just one walk in his longest outing of 2024. Rob Griswold covered the final two frames and faced the minimum while striking out three.

The first pitch for tomorrow's game between the Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Rome Emperors is set for Noon, EDT.

