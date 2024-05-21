Hot Rods Throttle Dash in 14-4, Series Opening Win

May 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Tre' Morgan logged a four-hit game and Xavier Isaac blasted his team-leading eighth homer of the year, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (22-18) score a season-high 14 runs in the 14-4 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (19-21) on Tuesday at Truist Stadium.

The Hot Rods struck first in the top of the first against Dash starter Tanner McDougal. Brayden Taylor walked, and Morgan doubled to left center, scoring Taylor from first putting Bowling Green ahead, 1-0.

Winston-Salem answered in the bottom of the second off Hot Rods starter Roel Garcia lll. Shawn Goosenberg singled and Calvin Harris walked to put runners on first and second. Goosenberg stole third, and an errant throw to third by Garcia lll allowed him to score making it a 1-1 game.

Bowling Green responded with McDougal still on the hill. Isaac launched a solo shot to right, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead. The Hot Rods continued their tear against Dash reliever Manuel Veloz. Bowling Green scored a season-high seven runs in the top of the fifth highlighted by a Brock Jones two-RBI double and a Elis Barreat triple, making it a 9-1 Hot Rod lead.

Bowling Green plated four more in the top of the sixth against Winston-Salem pitcher Shane Drohan. This time the big inning was highlighted by a Ricardo Genoves double to center, scoring another run, making it 13-1.

Winston-Salem found life in the bottom of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever TJ Fondtain. Calvin Harris walked, Chris Lanzilli singled, Jordan Sprinkle singled, a sacrifice fly from Samuel Zavala scored one, and Chapelli doubled to score two more, cutting into the Hot Rods lead 13-4.

The Hot Rods tallied more insurance in the top of the ninth against Dash reliever Frander Veras. Morgan reached on a Sprinkle throwing error, Ledbetter doubled, and Haas lifted a sacrifice fly to left, helping score Morgan to give Bowling Green a 14-4 advantage. The Dash went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, ending in a 14-4 Hot Rods Victory.

Garcia lll (3-1) picked up the win after dealing 5.0 innings, allowing five hits, and one unearned run, and striking out four. McDougal (0-2) was handed his second loss of the season, going 3.0 innings, surrendering two runs, and striking out four.

Hot Rods and Dash play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 PM CT. Duncan Davitt (3-2, 3.32) is set to get the nod for Bowling Green well Tyler Schweitzer (2-2, 4.08) will get the start for the Dash.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.