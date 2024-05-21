Renegades Game Notes

May 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (19-17) vs Brooklyn Cyclones (20-19)

RHP Cam Schlittler (3-0, 2.03 ERA) vs. RHP Jonah Tong (0-0, 2.13 ERA)

| Game 37 | Road Game 19 | Tuesday, May 21, 2024 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 6 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

REHABBING RENEGADES: The Hudson Valley Renegades are joined Tuesday by three rehabbing players. DJ LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas and Tyler Hardman all had their rehab assignments transferred to Hudson Valley by the Yankees. LeMahieu becomes the fifth Major League Rehabber in team history, joining Tommy Pham (2018), Luis Severino (2021), Ben Rortvedt (2022) and Carlos Rodón (2023). Vivas and Hardman join the Gades on Minor League Rehab assignments to complete the rare road triple rehab.

TIME AWAY: The Renegades return to the road this week in Brooklyn for a six-game series with the Cyclones, as they continue a stretch where they play 16 of 22 games away from home. After a two-week road trip to Aberdeen and Wilmington, Hudson Valley hosted Jersey Shore last week. Following six games this week at Maimonides Park, the IronBirds will travel to Wappingers Falls for six games. The Renegades will then play eight games at Wilmington, concluding a period where Hudson Valley will play 24 out of 36 contests away from Heritage Financial Park.

RECORD CROWD: On Wednesday, the Renegades welcomed a raucous sellout crowd of 5,619 on Education Day. It was the largest crowd in Renegades history, and the largest crowd in the history of Heritage Financial Park. It eclipsed the previous largest crowd of 5.601 on 7/3/2015 vs Brooklyn, and was the seventh time that the Renegades announced over 5,500 fans in attendance for a game.

STREAK SNAPPED: The Renegades' five-game winning streak, the team's longest of the season, was snapped on Saturday night. After taking the first four games of the series, the Renegades dropped both games on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, Hudson Valley fell behind 4-0, but tied it up with two runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth. The game went to extra innings tied 5-5, and a Andrick Nava sacrifice fly proved to be the winning run in a 6-5 BlueClaws victory. Hudson Valley went ahead 3-0 early in Saturday's contest and led 7-4 in the fourth, but a five-run eighth inning put Jersey Shore ahead for good in a 14-8 win. In the loss, the Renegades generated twelve hits, and four players had multi-hit games. Josh Moylan and Jace Avina each had three hits, and drove in a combined five runs.

NYC ARRIVAL: For the first time this season, the Renegades travel to Coney Island to face the Brooklyn Cyclones. The former NY-Penn League foes will play 24 times in the regular season, including 15 games at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn and Hudson Valley faced off 24 times in 2023 as well, with the Cyclones taking 14 of 24 matchups from the Renegades. Both teams fared well on the road. Brooklyn won eight games at Heritage Financial Park, and the Renegades won six games on Coney Island. In the second half last season, Brooklyn and Jersey Shore had matching 38-28 records atop the SAL North, with the Cyclones falling short on a tiebreaker, narrowly missing out on a first-round series with the Renegades.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: After two games were postponed at Wilmington on May 4th and 5th, the Renegades have had five road games postponed due to rain already this season. During the first road trip of the season vs. Rome, there were three games rescheduled, including one game was canceled after a prolonged rain storm in Georgia. Hudson Valley will now play eight games in six days vs. Wilmington from June 4-9. During the Aberdeen series, there was rain sporadically, but despite delays, all six games were completed as scheduled. The 'Gades have played only 36 games, three less games than Brooklyn, Jersey Shore, and Aberdeen.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna had a sensational road trip for Hudson Valley at the plate, and has continued his success upon returning home. In his last 17 games, Serna is batting .361 with five homers, 18 RBIs, 15 runs scored, and a 1.132 OPS. On Saturday night, Serna hit his second home run in three days at Heritage Financial Park for his seventh home run of the season, after hitting his first five long balls on the road. Serna's seven long balls are tied for the third[most in the South Atlantic League. He is tied for fourth in the SAL in RBIs with 26, and is tied for fourth with 27 runs scored. Serna currently has a 18-game on-base streak.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.24 ERA (59 ER/164.0 IP) this season, the third-best mark in High-A. Renegades relievers have combined for 11 K/9 this season.

FLORIDIAN EXCELLENCE: Baron Stuart had a sensational start on Wednesday afternoon for the Renegades. The right-hander didn't allow a baserunner through 3.2, and faced just one batter over the minimum through five. Setting his season-high for innings with six, Stuart allowed just three hits and two earned runs in his first quality start of the season.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has made an instant impact for the Renegades since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In the last eight games, Flores has 13 hits with five doubles and 10 RBIs. The Renegades infielder has at least one RBI in seven of his last eight games, and five multi-hit outings in his last eight appearances. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10th to .278 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .825 during that span. In May, Flores is slashing .378/.478/.514 with a .992 OPS.

NORTHEAST FIREPOWER: On Friday, Sebastian Keane had the best start of his career, and put together one of the best performances of any Renegades pitcher this season. The Northeastern product tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just one run across three hits and striking out four. Keane retired the last fourteen batters he faced, not allowing a baserunner after the third inning. His outing was the longest of any Hudson Valley pitcher this season. In his last two home starts, Keane has allowed just two runs on seven hits in 13 innings, while striking out 14 batters.

LIMITING HITS & RUNS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 236 hits through 36 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, three more than the Carolina Mudcats (MIL, A). Incredibly, Amarillo (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 374 hits through 39 games, most among all non-AAA teams. Hudson Valley has 9+ strikeouts in 14 of its last 22 games.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Including their 9-6 start to 2024, among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 800 games, the Renegades have the best winning percentage (.573) in MiLB.

FINISHING STRONG: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 28 of his first 33 games. Over his last 20 games, Rodríguez is hitting .321 with 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBIs, a .564 slugging percentage, and a .971 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .308 with five home runs and 20 RBIs with a .873 OPS, and already has thirteen multi-hit games, the most on the team. On May 7th vs. Aberdeen, Rodríguez was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. His 41 hits are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League, despite the Renegades playing less games than their divisional foes, and his batting average ranks sixth. Rodríguez's 65 total bases are the sixth-highest tally in the SAL.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades. Avina had a 23-game on-base streak snapped on Friday. That streak is the second-longest in the South Atlantic League this season behind Kristian Campbell of Greenville. Avina is off to a 31-for-100 (.310) start with 12 doubles, 14 walks and 17 runs scored and a .962 OPS in twenty-six games. His 12 doubles are tied for first in the South Atlantic League, and his OPS ranks third. On Saturday night vs. Jersey Shore, Avina was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

