Yankees Infielder DJ LeMahieu Currently Scheduled to Continue Major League Rehab Assignment with Renegades Today at Brooklyn

May 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The New York Yankees have announced that infielder DJ LeMahieu is currently scheduled to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Hudson Valley Renegades tonight against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

LeMahieu, 35, is the fourth Major League Rehabber that the Renegades have received during their affiliation with the New York Yankees, joining Luis Severino (2021), Ben Rortvedt (2022), and Carlos Rodon (2023).

