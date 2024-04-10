Cyclones Bested by Tourists, 7-3, on Wednesday Afternoon

April 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones could not capture consecutive wins for the first time in 2024 on Wednesday afternoon, falling to the Asheville Tourists, 7-3.

RHP Nolan McLean impressed in his Cyclones debut. The two-way player hurled 3.1 innings of scoreless ball, while striking out two and surrendering only three hits.

The scoring did not commence until the 5th inning, when Asheville loaded the bases with nobody out. CF Logan Cerny scratched across the game's first run on a sacrifice fly. The very next batter, SS Brice Matthews followed suit with a sacrifice fly of his own to double the Asheville lead.

One frame later, Asheville threatened again, as 1B John Garcia roped a one out triple to right field off RHP Victor Castañeda. RHP Diosmerky Taveras replaced Castañeda, but proceeded to throw a wild pitch upon entering to allow Garcia to score.

Asheville pieced together their best offensive inning in the 7th. With men on the corners and two away, LF Luis Baez hit a grounder up the middle to score RF Jackson Loftin. One batter later, C Collin Price laced a double into the gap in left center, plating two more Asheville runs.

Brooklyn did not go down without a fight, however. After the first two men reached base in the bottom half of the 7th, RF Omar De Los Santos singled home the first Brooklyn run of the day. One batter later, SS William Lugo followed suit with an RBI single of his own. From there, RHP Jeremy Molero replaced RHP Franny Cobos out of the Asheville pen, and went on to issue a wild pitch that scored a run for the 'Clones - much like Taveras did a few frames earlier. With a runner on third and still only one out, Brooklyn could not scratch anything further across.

Asheville tacked on a bit more insurance in the eighth, when Loftin singled home 2B Pascanel Ferreras. The Cyclones could not push anything across over the final two frames.

Brooklyn and Asheville return to action Thursday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Noah Hall is set to make his 2024 home debut, where he'll oppose RHP Edinson Batista. First pitch is set for 7:00 from Coney Island.

