Dash Pitching Allows Only Two Hits and Punches out 13 in Win

April 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - In the 2024 Home Opener for the Winston-Salem Dash, the pitching staff shined as six pitchers combined for a 1-0 shutout victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 5,188 fans.

Winston-Salem (2-2) gave the ball right hander Tanner McDougal making his first career start in High-A and he was nearly untouchable. The Henderson, Nevada native went four innings allowing only one hit and striking out six before giving the ball to Garrett Schoenle in the fifth.

Schoenle followed McDougal in the fifth and sixth innings not allowing Greensboro (2-2) to pick up a hit. With Dash pitching stifling the Grasshoppers, the offense could not capitalize until the 7th inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, DJ Gladney doubled with one out putting him in scoring position with a wild pitch moving him to third. With the go-ahead run 90 feet away and two outs, Jaycob Deese threw his second wild pitch of the inning allowing Gladney to scamper home putting the Dash up, 1-0.

The one run was all Winston-Salem needed as Johnny Ray worked a clean eighth inning and Eric Adler slammed the door on the Grasshoppers in the ninth closing out the 1-0 victory.

Ernesto Jaquez picked up the win after picking up two punch outs in the seventh while Deese was tabbed with the loss.

The Dash and Grasshoppers meet for game two of a six game series on Wednesday evening. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.