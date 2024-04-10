Grasshoppers Take Opening Weekend Win with a 7-2 Victory over the Drive

April 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C - The Greensboro Grasshoppers take the Opening Weekend win with a 7-2 victory over the Greenville Drive. The Grasshoppers outhit the Drive 6-5 as Greenville had two mishaps to Greensboro's one.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Jack Brannigan as he went 2-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored, and two free bases. Designated hitter, Lonnie White Jr., also recorded a home run for Greensboro as Termarr Johnson, Charles McAdoo, and Luke Brown each tallied a hit.

Catcher Ronald Rosario led the Drive offense going 2-4 with a double and one RBI. Hits for Greenville were also recorded by Cutter Coffey, Tyler Miller, and Bryan Gonzalez.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher J.P. Massey. Massey gave up two hits, two earned runs, and four free bases while he tallied two strikeouts on 5.40 innings of work. Dominic Perachi took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season.

Hayden Mullins started on the rubber for Greenville as he gave up one hit, one run, and three free bases while he recorded two strikeouts on 2.2 innings of work. Gabriel Jackson took the loss for the Drive and fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action on the road on Tuesday, April 9 as they take on the Winston Salem Dash. To purchase tickets, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.