Price's Four Hits Pace Asheville in 7-3 Win

April 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon and evened up the series at one game apiece. Asheville pounded out a season-high 14 hits, including four from Collin Price, and moved their early season record back over .500 at 3-2.

The Tourists used a pair of Sacrifice Flies in the fifth inning to build a 2-0 lead. In the sixth, John Garcia tripled then scored on a wild pitch to make the score 3-0. Luis Baez and Collin Price doubled Asheville's lead to 6-0 with RBI hits in the seventh.

Brooklyn was able to strike for a trio of runs in the bottom of the seventh; however, Asheville's Jackson Loftin plated Pascanel Ferreras with a single to centerfield in the eighth.

Nic Swanson started and pitched 3.2 scoreless innings. Franny Cobos, Jeremy Molero, and Deury Carrasco combined to finish the game from the mound.

Price finished the game 4-for-5. Garcia and Jeron Williams each had two hits for the Tourists. Brice Matthews extended his hit streak to five games as all nine players in the Tourists lineup recorded at least one base hit.

