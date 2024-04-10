Castellano, Bullpen Sharp But Claws Fall 1-0 in Hickory

April 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







HICKORY, NC - Hickory scored the only run of the game on an infield single in the 10th inning on Wednesday as the Crawdads topped the BlueClaws 1-0 at LP Frans Stadium. Anthony Gutierrez singled home Jayce Easley from second on an infield hit when Gutierrez legged out the grounder, beating a throw from Bryan Rincon at shortstop who had made a diving stop.

The win was Hickory's (1-4) first of the season while the BlueClaws fell to 3-2.

Jersey Shore starter Eiberson Castellano scattered two hits over five scoreless innings. He added six strikeouts without a walk.

Jonathan Petit followed with a scoreless sixth with two strikeouts. Wesley Moore threw a scoreless eighth inning. Gunner Mayer was next and threw two scoreless innings, striking out four, to keep the game tied heading to extra innings.

The BlueClaws had a chance in the eighth inning with a runner at third and nobody out but failed to score. In the 10th, they couldn't bring ghost runner William Bergolla and the game remained scoreless.

Danny Wilkinson came on in the bottom of the 10th and got the first two outs before Gutierrez's infield single won the game for Hickory.

Emaarion Boyd, Justin Crawford, Bryan Rincon, and Chad Castillo all had hits for the BlueClaws. Bergolla stole his second base of the season.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:00 pm. LHP Sam Aldegheri starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.