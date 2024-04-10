Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (2-1) at Rome Emperors (3-0)

RHP Baron Stuart (First Start) vs. RHP Lucas Braun (First Start)

| Game 4 | Road Game 4 | Wednesday, April 10, 2024 | AdventHealth Stadium | Rome, Ga. | First Pitch 6 p.m. EDT |

ROME, SWEET ROME: The Renegades continue their season-opening road trip against the Rome Emperors. This marks the third-straight season that the Renegades have made a visit to the Peach State on their first road trip of the year. Since joining the South Atlantic League, Hudson Valley has played more games at Rome than in any other South Division ballpark. Since the start of the 2022 season, the Renegades have played as many series in Rome as they have played at North Division foe Aberdeen and more than at Greensboro, another North Division team.

THIRTY, FLIRTY & THRIVING: The Hudson Valley Renegades are celebrating their 30th anniversary season throughout 2024. Now in their fourth season as a full-season club and affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Renegades will pay tribute to the greatest players and moments in franchise history throughout the season. Since the team's inaugural 1994 season, 131 Renegades have gone on to play in Major League Baseball, with catcher Kevin Brown being the club's first alumni to reach MLB on Sept. 12, 1996. Hudson Valley has been affiliated with three MLB clubs, the Texas Rangers (1994-96), Tampa Bay Rays (96-19) and Yankees (20-Present). They won the New York-Penn League Nader Cup Championship three times: 1999, 2012, and 2017. Other notable former Renegades include 2008 AL Rookie of the Year Evan Longoria, 2009 AL Rookie of the Year Jeremy Hellickson, 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton, and Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 500 games played, the Renegades have the second-best winning percentage (.575) in MiLB. Sadly, three of the five-winningest teams since 2012 are no longer affiliated (Savannah, State College, and Trenton).

LEADING OFF: On Saturday night Jared Serna connected for a leadoff home run in the top of the first against Bowling Green's Alex Cook. It was the first leadoff home run by the Renegades in 2024 after the club had four in 2023, three hit by Spencer Jones and one by Ben Cowles.

THAT'S ALL THEY GOT? ONE HIT?: Four Renegades pitchers, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, Leonardo Pestana and Joel Valdez combined to one-hit the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Saturday night in a 14-2 victory. The lone Hot Rods hit was a second inning double by Brock Jones.

It was the 15th one-hitter thrown by the Renegades since 2005.

It was the 11th one-hitter thrown by the Renegades since becoming a Yankees affiliate in 2021.

HV threw three one-hitters in 2023, including one on June 20 at Brooklyn to clinch the SAL North Division First Half.

It was the first one-hitter thrown by the Renegades against a South Atlantic League South Division opponent.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley followed up Saturday's one-hitter with a two-hitter on Sunday, and have allowed only 13 hits through three games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB among teams with at least three games played, tied with Rome. At one point, the Renegades held the Hot Rods without a hit across 10.2 innings, and shut Bowling Green out over the final 16.1 innings of the series.

STARTING STRONG: After Jesús Rodríguez homered to lead off the top of the second inning on Friday night against Trevor Martin, the Renegades have now had a solo home run be their first hit of the season in three straight years. In 2022, Trey Sweeney hit the first pitch of the season from Greenville's Brian Van Belle for a home run, while Spencer Jones took Greensboro's Anthony Solometo deep in the bottom of the third in 2023.

KINGS OF THE HILL: Through three games of the 2024 season, Hudson Valley pitchers have recorded 31 strikeouts, amazingly tied for seventh-most in the South Atlantic League, while reaching double digits as a staff twice. In 2023, Hudson Valley set a franchise record by striking out 1,420 batters, the most of any High-A team and fifth-most in MiLB. The staff recorded 10+ strikeouts in 61.4% (81-of-132) games in 2023, whiffing a season-high 19 twice.

TOP OF THE HEAP: There are four Top-30 Yankees prospects on the Renegades Opening Day Roster, with two of those players are returning from last year's squad. Jared Serna and Anthony Hall bring their talents back to Hudson Valley in 2024. The 21-year-old Serna made his mark in his second professional season in 2023, slashing .283/.350/.463 (144-for-508) with 19 HR, 79 RBIs, 28 doubles, and 29 stolen bases in 122 games with Tampa and Hudson Valley. In his first full pro season last year, Hall knocked in 47 runs and had 28 extra-base hits in 84 combined games with Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley. His .353 on-base percentage was 107 points better than his batting average, recording 52 walks in 325 at-bats.

NEW IN TOWN: The Renegades welcome three 2023 Yankees draft picks to the Opening Day squad: Kyle Carr, Roc Riggio, and Kiko Romero. All three selections were taken in the seventh round or earlier. Carr was the Yankees 3rd round pick in 2023, and is currently ranked as the 10th-best prospect in New York's system according to MLB Pipeline. Riggio, another 21-year-old, was taken in the fourth round out of Oklahoma State. Romero thrived in his hometown of Tucson at the University of Arizona in 2023, and was selected by the Yankees in the seventh round. Romero set the Arizona single-season RBI record, ranking sixth in the nation in RBI.

HUDSON VALLEY TO THE SHOW: Already in 2024, the Renegades have seen four former players make their MLB debuts. Mitch Spence (2021) made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics, Matt Sauer (2021-23) debuted with the Kansas City Royals, and Oliver Dunn (2021) broke in with the Milwaukee Brewers all over MLB Opening Weekend. On Monday night, Josh Maciejewski (2021, 23) made his big league debut for the Yankees against the Marlins. The Renegades have now had 131 former players reach the major leagues, including 18 from the Yankees era and 16 from the star-studded 2021 team.

FINISHING STRONG: Over his last 14 games of the 2023 regular season, Jesús Rodríguez went 19-for-53 (.358) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 9 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Rodríguez has carried that success into the 2024 season by reaching base safely in his first three games, extending his on-base streak to 15 straight games (streaks continue from year-to-year). The Renegades team record on-base streak was set last season by Ben Cowles, who reached safely in 41 consecutive games from 7/4-9/2.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

WELCOME, SKIP: The Renegades welcome their fourth manager in their four years as a Yankees affiliate this season as Nick Ortiz begins his first season as the Renegades' skipper in 2024. Ortiz comes to the 'Gades after spending the last four seasons as the Quality Assurance Coach for the San Francisco Giants on Gabe Kapler's staff. He previously coached in the Yankees minor leagues from 2016-19, including stints as a manager with the GCL Yankees East (2017, 2019) and Pulaski (2018), both Rookie-level teams.

NON-SACRIFICIAL LAMBS: The Hudson Valley Renegades have not laid down a sacrifice bunt in either of the last two seasons, one of four teams in MiLB to not register a sacrifice bunt in that time (also Asheville, Fayetteville and Tampa). The last time the Renegades successfully executed a sacrifice bunt was Eduardo Torrealba on 8/31/2021 at Greensboro, a span of 283 regular season games.

