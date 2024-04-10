Isaac Blasts First Bowling Green Homer of the Season in 5-1 Win

April 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Xavier Isaac's two-run homer and 4.0 scoreless innings of relief work from Jonny Cuevas helped the Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-2) to a 5-1 win over the Greenville Drive (1-4) at Fluor Field on Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Drive broke onto the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning against Hot Rods starter Roel Garcia III. With two outs, Juan Chacon tripled to right field. Caden Rose grounded a ball to second base, Isaac had an error on the throw from Hunter Haas, scoring Chacon to make it a 1-0 Drive lead.

Bowling Green responded with four runs in the top of the third inning off Greenville starter David Sandlin. Ryan Spikes led off the inning, reaching on a fielding error by the third baseman Ahbram Liendo. Chandler Simpson singled, putting runners on first and second. On a double steal, the throw to second from catcher Enderso Lira sailed into center, scoring Spikes and advancing Simpson to third, tying the game 1-1. Brayden Taylor singled, driving in Simpson, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead. Isaac lengthened the lead with a two-run homer to left, making it 4-1 Bowling Green.

One more run would come around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of fourth against Drive reliever Reidis Sena. Brock Jones led off with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout from Spikes. Jones advanced to third on a passed ball. Simpson collected his second single of the game, plating Jones to make it a 5-1 Bowling Green lead.

The Hot Rods bullpen held things down the rest of the way with Cuevas, Drew Sommers, and Jeff Hakanson combining for 7.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Cuevas (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out four batters. Sandlin (0-1) was charged with his first loss of the season, surrendering four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five.

The Hot Rods and Drive continue their series with the third game scheduled for a 6:05 CT first pitch. Bowling Green will roll out RHP Trevor Martin (1-0, 1.80) against Greenville RHP JD Encarnacion (0-0, 0.00).

