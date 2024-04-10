Renegades Game Postponed
April 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Rome, Ga. - The Hudson Valley Renegades regularly-scheduled game against the Rome Emperors on Wednesday morning has been postponed due to wet grounds. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 14 featuring two seven-inning games beginning at 1 p.m.
The Renegades and Braves will begin their series with a doubleheader on Thursday night, with two seven-inning games beginning at 5 p.m. Neither team has announced a starter. Coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network begins with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show at 4:45.
Following the current road trip, the Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, April 16 for their Home Opener against the Aberdeen IronBirds. To purchase tickets, slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.
Renegades Record:
2-1
