Hot Rods Game Notes

Bowling Green took a 7-3 victory last night and look to make it back-to-back wins with a victory tonight.

Starting Strong.... The Hot Rods started off their road schedule on the right foot, taking a 7-3 victory over the Greenville Drive at Fluor Field on Tuesday. Duncan Davitt shined, spinning 5.2 hitless innings in his first win of the season. Xavier Isaac and Cooper Kinney led the offense charge with 2 RBIs each.

Spectacular Simpson.... Through his first three games of the 2024 season, Chandler Simpson is already racking up the numbers. He is 6-for-11 (.545) at the plate and has been causing havoc on the basepaths, swiping six bags. Simpson hit .293 between Low-A Charleston and Bowling Green last season, tying for the MiLB steals lead with 94 steals last year.

Walking to Wins.... Hot Rods hitters were patient in the opener in Greenville, working 10 walks along the way. Over their first four games of the year, the Hot Rods are tied at the top of High-A baseball with 24 walks. They are even with fellow SAL team, the Asheville Tourists, along with the Hillsboro Hops and the Lansing Lugnuts.

Road Trip Revival.... The 2023 Hot Rods took care of the Greenville Drive at home last season, winning both series at Bowling Green ballpark. Overall, they went 9-3 against the drive at home, but the lone road trip to Greenville was a different story. Bowling Green had a record of 1-5 at Fluor Field last year. Despite finishing with the second-best record in the South Division and going 44-19 at home, the Hot Rods went 25-38 on the road.

Garcia's Game.... Bowling Green will send out RHP Roel Garcia III for the second game of the series in Greenville. The righty made his first six appearances of 2024 from the bullpen, holding a 2-1 record with a 3.78 ERA. He enjoyed much of the same success as a starter, finishing 14 starts with a 3.86 ERA. Luck was not always on his side though, ending the starter portion of his season with a 2-7 record.

