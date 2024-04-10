The Grasshoppers Fall to the Dash, 1-0 in the First Game of Away Series

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Winston-Salem Dash, 1-0 on Tuesday, April 9. The Dash outhit the Grasshoppers 5-2 as Winston-Salem also had one error.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Lonnie White Jr. as he went 1-3 with a triple. The only other Hoppers' hit was tallied by infielder Mitch Jebb.

Leading the Dash offense was outfielder Samuel Zavala as he hit a .333 with one free base. Hits for Winston-Salem were also tallied by Jordan Sprinkle, Jacob Gonzalez, DJ Gladney, and Wes Kath.

Starting on the rubber for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel. Dotel gave up two hits and one free base, as he tallied five strikeouts on four innings of work. Jaycob Deese took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was Tanner McDougal as he gave up one hit and three free bases, while he recorded six strikeouts on four innings of work. Ernesto Jaquez recorded the win for the Dash and moved to 1-0 on the season. Johnny Ray tallied his first hold of the season while Eric Alder recorded his first save.

