Cyclones Announce Fundraiser to Benefit Ukraine

Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, High-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, today announced that their game scheduled for Sunday, June 26th will be an Eastern European Experience with proceeds to benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

"We pride ourselves on being active members of our community," said Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen. "Brighton Beach here in Brooklyn has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the entire country. We also have several members of our Front Office who are from Ukraine. So we have seen, first-hand, just how much of an impact the events in Ukraine have had, even thousands of miles away here in Brooklyn. So, we felt that we owed it to our staff and our community to show our support during these difficult times."

As part of the event, the Cyclones will wear blue and gold jerseys - inspired by the Ukrainian Flag - that will be auctioned off with all proceeds to benefit World Central Kitchen and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

In addition, there will be dance, gymnastics and musical performances paying tribute to the beauty and artistry of Eastern Europe and a special ceremony honoring Eastern European front-line heroes.

The game will also be an interactive classroom of sorts as the Cyclones introduce America's favorite pastime to a community that isn't typically familiar with the game of baseball. The team will distribute informational handouts with the rules and traditions of the game. There will even be a performance of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" performed in their native language during the 7th inning stretch.

"Sports have always been, and should continue to be, a unifying force in our complex world. Especially a team sport where camaraderie is very important," said Andrey Chegodaev, an award-winning broadcaster and radio host of 104.7 Freedom FM - New York's most listened to Russian-speaking station in NYC. "Baseball is without a doubt one of those sports. And although this game is little known to us, it can be very exciting, especially if you understand its nuances. Baseball is an art in the same way that theater is. You have a stage and you have players. There is a plot, a climax, a denouement, there are superheroes and epic showdowns on the field."

Game time is scheduled for 2:00 PM performances on the field prior to first pitch. It's also a Sunday Funday where kids get to run the bases post-game, there will be Inflatables for kids to enjoy in The Backyard, and the first 500 kids under 12 will receive Free Dippin' Dots.

