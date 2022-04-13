Big Inning Powers Hoppers to First Road Win

April 13, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







WINSTON-SALEM â ï»¿Maikol Escottoï»¿ doubled and drove in three runs, ï»¿Sammy Sianiï»¿ reached base five times and drove in two runs, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 12-5 at Truist Stadium on Wednesday night.

Escotto, Siani, ï»¿Jack Hermanï»¿ and ï»¿Endy Rodriguezï»¿ all had RBI hits during a six-run rally in the top of the fifth inning for the Hoppers, who won their first road game of the young South Atlantic League season.

ï»¿Hudson Headï»¿ hit a solo home run and drew a bases-loaded walk for the Hoppers.

Top prospect ï»¿Henry Davisï»¿ went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, raising his batting average to .316. ï»¿Abrahan Gutierrezï»¿ , Rodriguez and Herman all had two hits for Greensboro, which scored 12 runs on 12 hits.

Siani went 1-for-1 and walked four times, raising his batting average to .308.

Right-hander Grant Ford (1-0) â the second of seven Hoppers pitchers in the game â picked up the win in relief, striking out two in two scoreless innings.

Dash 4, Hoppers 3

Henry Davis and Maikol Escotto both hit solo home runs, and Dariel Lopez went 1-for-4 with an RBI single to lead Greensboro in a 4-3 loss to the Dash on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium.

The Hoppers led 3-0 through four innings, but the Dash bullpen worked five scoreless innings as four relief pitchers combined to strike out 10.

Winston-Salem's Bryan Ramos hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs. Zacj Cable (1-0) struck out four in two scoreless innings to pick up the win in relief.

Hoppers' pitchers struck out 10. Starter Jared Jones walked two and struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings. Right-hander Jack Carey (0-1) took the loss, allowing two earned runs on three hits in two innings of work.

In his career at the News & Record, journalist Jeff Mills won 10 national and 12 state writing awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors, the Society for Features Journalism, and the N.C. Press Association.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.