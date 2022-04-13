Big Inning Powers Hoppers to First Road Win
April 13, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
WINSTON-SALEM â ï»¿Maikol Escottoï»¿ doubled and drove in three runs, ï»¿Sammy Sianiï»¿ reached base five times and drove in two runs, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 12-5 at Truist Stadium on Wednesday night.
Escotto, Siani, ï»¿Jack Hermanï»¿ and ï»¿Endy Rodriguezï»¿ all had RBI hits during a six-run rally in the top of the fifth inning for the Hoppers, who won their first road game of the young South Atlantic League season.
ï»¿Hudson Headï»¿ hit a solo home run and drew a bases-loaded walk for the Hoppers.
Top prospect ï»¿Henry Davisï»¿ went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, raising his batting average to .316. ï»¿Abrahan Gutierrezï»¿ , Rodriguez and Herman all had two hits for Greensboro, which scored 12 runs on 12 hits.
Siani went 1-for-1 and walked four times, raising his batting average to .308.
Right-hander Grant Ford (1-0) â the second of seven Hoppers pitchers in the game â picked up the win in relief, striking out two in two scoreless innings.
Dash 4, Hoppers 3
Henry Davis and Maikol Escotto both hit solo home runs, and Dariel Lopez went 1-for-4 with an RBI single to lead Greensboro in a 4-3 loss to the Dash on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium.
The Hoppers led 3-0 through four innings, but the Dash bullpen worked five scoreless innings as four relief pitchers combined to strike out 10.
Winston-Salem's Bryan Ramos hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs. Zacj Cable (1-0) struck out four in two scoreless innings to pick up the win in relief.
Hoppers' pitchers struck out 10. Starter Jared Jones walked two and struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings. Right-hander Jack Carey (0-1) took the loss, allowing two earned runs on three hits in two innings of work.
In his career at the News & Record, journalist Jeff Mills won 10 national and 12 state writing awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors, the Society for Features Journalism, and the N.C. Press Association.
