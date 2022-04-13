Clones Comeback Falls Short, Lose to Jersey 4-3
April 13, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
CONEY ISLAND, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, scored three late runs but could not catch up to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, losing 4-3 Wednesday night at Maimonides Park in game two of a six-game series.
Win: Pipkin (1-0) | Loss: Acosta (0-1) | Save: Ruffcorn (1)
KEY PLAYS
Jersey Shore broke the scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the second inning against Brooklyn starter Daison Acosta, grabbing runs on Andrick Nava's RBI single, Johan Rojas' RBI double, and two wild pitches.
The Cyclones cut the deficit from 4-0 to 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when JT Schwartz ripped an RBI single and Joe Suozzi delivered a sacrifice fly.
In the seventh inning, down by a pair of runs, Rowdy Jordan singled and scored on a Jersey Shore wild pitch to cut the deficit to 4-3. In the ninth, Brooklyn's Matt Rudick earned a leadoff walk but Wilmer Reyes hit into a double play to end the game.
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
David Griffin: 4 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 K, 0 ER
JT Schwartz: 1-3, RBI, walk
Joe Suozzi: 0-1, walk, hit by pitch, sac fly, RBI
Jose Peroza: 1-4, run
NEWS AND NOTES
Daison Acosta made the start for the Cyclones, returning from injury and pitching for the first time since September 2, 2019 - 954 days.
Rowdey Jordan extended his hitting streak to five games, lacing a single to right field in the seventh inning.
Brooklyn's bullpen has tossed 20 scoreless innings in a row.
WHAT'S NEXT
Brooklyn vs. Jersey Shore, Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m.
Maimonides Park
RHP Junior Santos (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs. RHP Griff McGarry (first start)
Video: MiLB.TV
Audio: BrooklynCyclones.com
