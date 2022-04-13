Crawdads Shutout Hot Rods in 1-0 Win

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads blanked the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 1-0 win on Wednesday morning in front of a crowd of 3,904.

The Crawdads scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Evan Carter singled to start off the inning. Carter advanced on a wild pitch followed by a throwing error during Thomas Saggese's at bat. Keyber Rodriguez brought him in with a suicide squeeze on the first pitch of the at bat.

Ben Anderson got the start for the 'Dads, going two and two thirds innings, striking out three. Triston Polley came into the game in relief and took the Crawdads through the sixth, allowing just one hit. Marc Church handled the seventh and eighth innings without a run before handing the ball over to Eudrys Manon who picked up the save, his second of the season.

The series stands even at one game apiece. Tomorrow night the 'Dads will play tribute to their affiliate the Texas Rangers tomorrow with specialty jerseys and themed games throughout the night. Fans who dress in Rangers gear can get discounted $6 tickets. It is also the first Thirsty Thursday of the year presented by Fyreside Taproom and Focus News. Peoples Bank customers can get discounted $6 tickets with their card. It will also be Lineman Appreciation Night by Duke Energy and Duke Linemen can bring their vouchers to the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office for up to four free tickets.

