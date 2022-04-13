BG Shutout in 1-0 Loss on Wednesday

April 13, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Hickory, North Carolina - Garrett Hiott and Beau Brundage accounted for four of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (4-1) five hits on Wednesday afternoon in a 1-0 loss to the Hickory Crawdads (3-2). The Hot Rods and Crawdads continue their series on Thursday with a 5:00 PM CT first pitch from L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.

After five scoreless frames, the Crawdads broke through against Hot Rods reliever Graeme Stinson in the sixth. Evan Carter singled to right and a wild pitch allowed him to move into second while an errant throw put him on third. After Cristian Inoa walked, Keyber Rodriguez laid down a perfect bunt plating Carter to give the Crawdads a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods loaded the bases twice in the game but were unable to convert while stranding 10 baserunners in the 1-0 loss, Bowling Green's first of the season.

Seth Johnson finished his 2.0 innings with a strikeout, two walks, and a hit allowed over a scoreless debut that saw him end with a no-decision. Conor Dryer lasted 2.1 innings out of the bullpen without allowing a run. He struck out one with two hits allowed. Stinson (0-1) allowed a run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts over 1.2 innings. Nomar Rojas went 2.0 frames without allowing a run. Hickory collected two hits with two walks while Rojas struck out two.

Notes: Dyer is the first Hot Rods catcher in 2022 to catch a baserunner stealing... Brundage had his first multi-hit game of the year... Hiott had a two-hit game... The Hot Rods tied their best franchise win-loss total through the first five games of the season with a 4-1 record... The last team to do have a 4-1 record was last year's championship team... BG left the bases loaded twice on Wednesday... Both occasions were with two outs... The Hot Rods and Crawdads continue their series on Thursday with a 5:00 PM CT first pitch... Fans can listen into the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com... Tickets are on sale for the Hot Rods next homestand against the Rome Braves at the Box Office, www.bghotrods.com and by calling 270-901-2121.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.