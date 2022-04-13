Grasshoppers Bats Explode Late to Even Series against Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Warthogs fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 12-5, in the second game of six this week.

Winston-Salem opened the game up with a run in the bottom of the first inning, on a defensive miscue by the Grasshoppers.

Tyler Osik grounded one to the second baseman Endy Rodriguez, but the throw sailed wide of first and allowed Bryan Ramos to score from second base.

Karan Patel took the ball for the Warthogs, and he was dominant though four innings. The right-hander rung up six strikeouts while allowing no runs, but ran into trouble in his fifth inning. Hudson Head worked a one out walk, then Abrahan Gutierrez doubled to put runners on second and third. Dariel Lopez struck out for the second out, before Sammy Siani singled to drive in the tying run. Jack Herman followed that up with an RBI single of his own, plating Gutierrez.

Maikol Escotto then cracked a double to left field, driving in both Siani and Herman. After a four pitch walk to Henry Davis, Patel was lifted for Isaiah Carranza. The righty Carranza allowed a two-run double against Endy Rodriguez**,** as Greensboro put up a 6-spot in the frame.

Two more runs came across in the top of the sixth, thanks to a Hudson Head solo home run and another RBI for Jack Herman.

Greensboro added runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings as well. The Warthogs clawed back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the ninth, but fell by a final score of 12-5. The Dash will send Sean Burke to the mound in game three, opposing Adrian Florencio for the 'Hoppers.

