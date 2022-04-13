Homestand Preview: April 19-24

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are back home for a six-game series with the Asheville Tourists (Astros) that runs from April 19th - 24th and includes our first Thirsty Thursday of the year, plus Touch-Some-Trucks Day and Buster's Birthday!

Tuesday, April 19th - 6:35 pm game

Wednesday, April 20th - 6:35 pm game

Thursday, April 21st - 6:35 pm game - Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT) with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans available in the Sand Bar and around the ballpark. Click here for more on the Thirsty Thursday Club, through which you'll get 10 undated Thursday tickets valid at any Thursday game in any denomination. It's also Most Improved Student Night.

Friday, April 22nd - 6:35 pm game

Saturday, April 23rd - 4:05 pm game - Touch-Some-Trucks Day (Atlantic Physical Therapy Center) featuring a wide variety of organizations on hand including police, fire, EMT, and military organizations. Trucks will line the outfield concourse adjacent to the Sand Bar and around to the Chick-fil-A Fan Zone in left-center field. It's also Most Improved Student Day.

Sunday, April 24th - 1:05 pm game - Buster's Birthday Party. Kids Club Sunday where members of the Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club eat free thanks to Sabrett.

