Hot Rods Game Notes

Hot Rods Bring the Heat... BG's bats stayed red hot on Tuesday, driving in runs in all but two innings in a 14-7 win to open up their first road series of 2022. For the second time this season, the Hot Rods cracked double digits in a dominant win. Heriberto Hernandez led the charge on offense, with his league-leading fourth double and first home run of the season driving in four of Bowling Green's 14 runs. Franklin Dacosta led the way for the pitching staff, becoming the team's third starter to toss four shutout innings.

Yesterday's notes... Bowling Green's starters have not allowed an earned run all season... Bowling Green has scored first in all four games this season... The first three leadoff hitters of the game for BG all walked... The first five hitters to leadoff innings for the Hot Rods reached by either walks or hits... BG set a season-high in runs scored... The previous high was 13 runs... The Hot Rods took 12 walks and struck out 10 times... Infante had his second three-hit game of the season... Hernandez had four RBIs... It was his second multi-hit game of the year and second multi-RBI game of 2022... His homer in the first was the third long-ball of the season for BG... The Hot Rods are the first team in the South Atlantic League to make it to 4-0... The Aberdeen Ironbirds are also 4-0, but their game concluded after Bowling Green's on Tuesday...

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switch to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Smitty... After leading the team to an 82-win season in 2021 and a High-A East (now South Atlantic League) championship, Hot Rods skipper returns to Bowling Green for his second season. He's joined by Bench Coach Skeeter Barnes (second season) and newcomers Alberto Bastardo (Pitching Coach) and Paul Rozzelle (Hitting Coach). Strength and Conditioning Coach Jordan Brown returns for his second full season and third year while Tsutmu Kamiya is in his first year as the Athletic Trainer.

The SAL... After 2021 saw the Hot Rods move to the High-A East, MLB has re-installed the historic names MiLB fans have grown to know for decades. No further re-alignment took place this offseason, but the South Atlantic League now stretches from upstate New York down through the Carolinas and over into Kentucky. The Hot Rods first season in 2009 was as a member of the old South Atlantic League, which did not include the likes of the Brooklyn Cyclones, Hudson Valley Renegades, Wilmington Blue Rocks, Aberdeen Ironbirds, or Winston-Salem Dash. It's truly a new-look Sally League.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brigther playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a uniquie experience a the ballpark.

