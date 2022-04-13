Drive Score 15 Unanswered, Down Tourists 17-3

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists arguably played their best four innings of the season to open up Wednesday night's game against the Greenville Drive. After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, the Tourists rallied to take their first lead of the year, 3-2. However, over the game's final innings, the Drive outscored the home team 15-0 to win 17-3.

Asheville's starting pitcher, Alfredi Jimenez, had a little trouble to start the contest when he allowed four hits in the first frame. The right-hander settled down and kept the Drive off the scoreboard over the next three innings.

The Tourists received a solo Home Run from Michael Sandle in the bottom of the first and a two-run Homer off the bat of Will Wagner in the third. The two longballs were Asheville's first of the season and it also gave the Tourists their first lead of the year.

In the top of the fifth, Greenville rallied for three runs, all with two outs. One frame later, the Drive netted six more runs to blow the game open. The visitors did not let up and tacked on one more in the seventh and another five in the eighth.

Asheville was outhit 20-5 and fell to 0-5 to begin the season. The Tourists committed a season-high four errors which led to a trio of unearned runs. One bright spot for Asheville was reliever Derek West who struck out four batters in 1.1 shutout innings.

Thursday night will present another opportunity for the Tourists to notch their first win of the season.

