Craska Brothers Reflect on Summer Together

This summer the Rochester Honkers have made Northwoods League history with a set of three brothers playing on the same team at the same time.

Frank, Petey and Joey Craska have all played on the Rochester Honkers in 2023. While this is Frank's third summer with The Flock, he did some recruiting in the offseason and is now joined by his two younger brothers.

Petey is second on the Honkers in games played and has created some of the most memorable moments of the summer for the team. The high-school senior, who is heading to Georgia Tech in the fall, is first on the team in RBIs - an incredibly impressive accomplishment for someone who just turned 19 this summer.

Joey, the middle brother who attends NJIT, just joined the team a couple of weeks ago and has made an instant impact. In a victory over the Mankato MoonDogs on Aug. 9, Joey pitched the ninth inning and secured the victory with two strikeouts.

Frank, who is going into his sixth and final collegiate season at Quinnipiac, has been one of the most reliable arms of the summer for the Honkers. He has appeared in 13 games and has consistently showed his veteran polish on and off the mound.

Off of the field, the chance for these brothers to play, compete and live together is one that they do not take for granted. Frank Sr., their father who played collegiate baseball himself at the University of Pittsburgh, has been in Rochester throughout the summer to proudly cheer on his boys.

The four Craska's sat down this week to discuss in-depth what their experience has been like in Rochester and some of their favorite memories growing up together. Click the link below to watch their journey.

Full Video: https://youtu.be/iMvXuvasiyk

