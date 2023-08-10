Pit Spitters Conquer Kingfish 15-4

August 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish lost 15-4 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters in game one of the final series between these two teams this season.

After Kenosha tied the game up at two in the top of the fifth frame, it was all Traverse City. The home team scored six runs in bottom of the fifth, six more in the sixth and another run in the seventh to break the game wide open.

Five different Pit Spitters had multiple hits, and five had multiple RBI in one of the best displays of offense the Kingfish have faced all season.

Colin Summerhill (Northern Illinois University) had the best day at the plate for Traverse City. The first baseman went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored while logging a team-best four RBI on the day.

Joe Muzio (Eckerd College) had his best game of the summer on offense. After only logging one hit in his first eight games of the season, the first baseman for Kenosha went 2-for-4 and went yard with a two-run shot in the ninth frame.

Quinn Berglin (1-0) out of Lawrence University was deemed the most effective reliever with an inning and a third of shutout baseball with a strikeout.

Riley Moran (0-2), a righty from Menlo College, took his second loss of the season after giving up six earned runs on seven hits in an inning of work.

The Kingfish (29-40, 12-24) have fallen in five of their last six contests and are last in the Great Lakes East with three games to go.

The Pit Spitters (40-29, 18-16) are winners of two of their last three games and sit at third place in the division. The 2021 Northwoods League champions are set to face off against either the Kalamazoo Growlers or the Rockford Rivets in the first round of the playoffs this season.

These two teams will finish out their season series with one last face off at 7:05 PM CST on Aug.10.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.