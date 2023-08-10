Everything You Need to Know - Playoff Guide

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers are one win away from heading back to the Northwoods League playoffs. Here is everything you need to know.

Seeking 2nd Straight Championship:

In 2022, the Growlers won the first Northwoods League Championship in team history. Entering the playoffs last year, the Growlers were the lowest seeded team before they made their improbable run to being crowned Northwoods League champions. They now look to capture their second straight championship.

Best Record in Team History:

The Growlers will finish the 2023 season with the best record in the team's 10 year history. The team's current record is 45 wins and 22 losses with 3 games remaining. The previous record for wins in a season for the growlers was 42.

Second Best Record in Northwoods League:

The Growlers hold the second best overall record in the entire Northwoods League. The NWL has a total of 24 teams Their 45-22 record is only outdone by the Willmar Stingers who have 48 wins.

Home Field Advantage:

With their impressive record, The Growlers would have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The only time the team would go on the road is if the team makes it to the championship game and so does Willmar. In 2022, only one playoff game was played in Kalamazoo but the championship will go through Kalamazoo in 2023.

Traverse City Rivalry:

Let us look back at the last four Northwoods League champions.

2019: Traverse City

2020 (Michigan Pod due to Covid): Kalamazoo

2021: Traverse City

2022: Kalamazoo

Over the last four years the Northwoods League championship has been won by a team from Michigan. Traverse City is the heated rival of the Growlers and the two will once again face-off in the playoffs. Last year, the Growlers eliminated Traverse City in the first round of the playoffs. They play each other in the first round this year once again.

Local Players on the Team:

The Growlers have used home grown talent to lead them to their most successful season yet.

Myles Beale: Outfielder. Hometown: Grand Rapids, MI School: Northwood Univ.

Adam Berghorst: Pitcher. Hometown: Zeeland, MI School Michigan State Univ.

Jerad Berkenpas: Pitcher. Hometown: Byron Center, MI School: Grand Rapids CC

Carson Byers: Pitcher. Hometown: Mattawan, MI School: Ball State Univ.

Sam Carlisele: Pitcher. Hometown: Portage, MI School: Purdue Northwest Univ.

Jake Carroll: Pitcher. Hometown: Mattawan, MI School: Northwood Univ.

James Geshel: Pitcher. Hometown: Rockford, MI School: Western Michigan Univ.

Ethan Getting: Pitcher. Hometown: Portage, MI School: Purdue Northwest Univ.

Korbin Griffin: Outfielder. Hometown: Kalamazoo, MI School: Ball State Univ.

Eamon Horwedel: Pitcher. Hometown: Ann Arbor, MI School: Univ. of Michigan

Jake Ickes: Pitcher. Hometown: Dowagiac, MI School Kellogg CC

Tyler Johnson: Pitcher Hometown: Lexington, MI School: Alma College

Kevin Krill: Catcher Hometown: White Lake, MI School: Oakland Univ.

Joe Wade: Pitcher: Hometown: Ann Arbor, MI School: Kalamazoo College

Playoff Schedule:

The first round of the playoffs begin Sunday in Traverse City. The series will continue in Kalamazoo on Monday and (if necessary) on Tuesday. The rest of the playoff schedule is TBD.

Sunday, August 13th: Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Monday, August 14th: Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Tuesday, August 15th (if necessary): Traverse City at Kalamazoo

