Rockers Set to Host Final Home Game of the Regular Season

Green Bay Rockers at bat

Ashwaubenon, WI. - The final home game of the regular season has arrived for the Rockers. They are set to host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the last time in the season series. First pitch in Ashwaubenon is slated for 6:35 p.m.

In Green Bay's most recent game, the team went on the road and won against the Dock Spiders 9-3. The Rockers went up in the ball game early before Fond du Lac made things close in the fourth. However, a six-run inning in the seventh gave the Rockers all the runs they needed to take the game at Herr-Baker Field. Back-to-back runs batted in from Sam Polk (Washington-St. Louis) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner) would cap off the inning.

In the Logan Lee (Middle Georgia State) started the game and took the Rockers through the first six innings. He struck out four batters and allowed just two earned runs. At the plate, four different Rockers had multi-hit performances.

Ahead of Thursday night's home game, the Rockers have an 18-15 record in the season's second half. They're currently in third place in the Great Lakes West second-half standings but remain just two games back of the Madison Mallards for first and trail the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters by one game.

On the hill for the Rockers in Thursday night's game is Quinn Falish (Michigan State). He will be making his first start for the Rockers this season and second overall appearance. While his sample size in the Northwoods League is small, he struck out 17 batters in a singular game when he played with the Green Bay Blue Ribbons earlier this summer.

Many bats for the Rockers are hot at the plate with one of those being Jojo Jackson (Georgia State). In his last two games, Jackson is batting .400 with seven RBIs, two doubles, and one home run.

After Thursday night's final home game before the subdivision round of the playoffs, the Rockers head to Witter Field to play Wisconsin Rapids in the final series of the regular season.

