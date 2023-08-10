Dock Spiders Fall to Rockers 6-4
August 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped their Eighth straight game to the Rockers on Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park. Both teams traded off scoreless innings early on until the top of the fourth inning when Parker Knoll (Lawrence) launched his second home run of the season which gave the Dock Spiders a 1-0 lead. The Rockers tied the game in the bottom of the inning as Andrew Harris (Wisconsin-Parkside) laced an RBI single which scored Jayson Jones (Arkansas). The Dock Spiders tallied two more runs in the top of the fifth, capped off by an RBI single from Bradley Comer (UW-Stevens Point) for his first hit as a Dock Spider. However, the Rockers put up two more runs in the bottom of the inning as a walk with the bases loaded issued to Jayson Jones that scored Kendall Ewell (Kentucky) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner) being plunked, scored JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) which gave the Rockers a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Andrew Harris (Wisconsin-Parkside) cranked a two-run home run which broke the tie and gave the Rockers a 6-3 lead. The Dock Spiders notched one run in the top of the eighth as an error by Rockers Max Mims (Southwestern) scored Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) but that was all the Dock Spiders offense produced down the stretch, as the Rockers took the 6-4 victory.
Rockers reliever Michael Riley (Gateway CC) earned the win, his fifth of the season. Dock Spiders reliever Eric Sipling (Rochester Institute of Technology) was tagged with his first loss of the season. The Dock Spiders fell to 28-42 on the season, 15-20 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back at Herr-Baker Field on Friday night as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's the final home game of the season and Fan Appreciation Night at Herr-Baker Field! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a rally towel presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance as we say "Thank You" to fans with some surprises. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Lamers Bus Lines. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2023
- Rockers Take Down Dock Spiders in Last Home Game of the Regular Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Fall to Rockers 6-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Spitters Sweep the 'Fish - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- The Chinooks Win Big in Wausau - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Express Boost Record with Win Over La Crosse - Eau Claire Express
- Stingers Set Franchise Wins Record, Defeating Border Cats 8-1 for Eighth Straight Victory - Willmar Stingers
- Dogs Walk off Honkers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rafters Throttled in Madison, Lose Big to the Mallards - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rox Continue Win Streak with 2-1 Victory Against Minot - St. Cloud Rox
- Lakeshore Avoids Sweep, Beats Wausau 14-1 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Sellout Energizes Madison, Dominate Wisconsin Rapids in Critical Matchup - Madison Mallards
- Everything You Need to Know - Playoff Guide - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Roll Battle Jacks 18-4 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Craska Brothers Reflect on Summer Together - Rochester Honkers
- Rockers Set to Host Final Home Game of the Regular Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - St. Cloud Rox
- Pit Spitters Conquer Kingfish 15-4 - Kenosha Kingfish
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
- Dock Spiders Fall to Rockers 6-4
- Dock Spiders Dropped by Rockers 9-3
- Dock Spiders Downed by Chucks 11-4
- Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks 11-6
- Late Inning Home Runs Hurt Dock Spiders, Fall to Mallards 10-4