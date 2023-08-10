Dock Spiders Fall to Rockers 6-4

August 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped their Eighth straight game to the Rockers on Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park. Both teams traded off scoreless innings early on until the top of the fourth inning when Parker Knoll (Lawrence) launched his second home run of the season which gave the Dock Spiders a 1-0 lead. The Rockers tied the game in the bottom of the inning as Andrew Harris (Wisconsin-Parkside) laced an RBI single which scored Jayson Jones (Arkansas). The Dock Spiders tallied two more runs in the top of the fifth, capped off by an RBI single from Bradley Comer (UW-Stevens Point) for his first hit as a Dock Spider. However, the Rockers put up two more runs in the bottom of the inning as a walk with the bases loaded issued to Jayson Jones that scored Kendall Ewell (Kentucky) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner) being plunked, scored JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) which gave the Rockers a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Andrew Harris (Wisconsin-Parkside) cranked a two-run home run which broke the tie and gave the Rockers a 6-3 lead. The Dock Spiders notched one run in the top of the eighth as an error by Rockers Max Mims (Southwestern) scored Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) but that was all the Dock Spiders offense produced down the stretch, as the Rockers took the 6-4 victory.

Rockers reliever Michael Riley (Gateway CC) earned the win, his fifth of the season. Dock Spiders reliever Eric Sipling (Rochester Institute of Technology) was tagged with his first loss of the season. The Dock Spiders fell to 28-42 on the season, 15-20 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back at Herr-Baker Field on Friday night as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's the final home game of the season and Fan Appreciation Night at Herr-Baker Field! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a rally towel presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance as we say "Thank You" to fans with some surprises. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Lamers Bus Lines. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.