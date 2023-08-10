Rox Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

St. Cloud, MN: St. Cloud Rox playoff tickets are on sale now! The Rox are in the Northwoods League playoffs for the fourth straight season. The Rox will play the Willmar Stingers in the first round of the best of three playoffs, a rematch of last year's first-round playoffs. The first playoff game will be Sunday, August 13th at 4:05 PM at the Rockpile.

To secure your playoff tickets for Sunday, August 13th Game 1 playoff game at Joe Faber Field click here. You can also call 320-240-9798 or go to www.stcloudrox.com

ADDITIONAL PLAYOFF INFORMATION:

The Northwoods League playoff format includes eight teams, four teams from the Great Plains Division and four teams from the Great Lakes Division.

With this playoff format, there is a possibility that your Rox would have up to three total home playoff games and are guaranteed at least one home playoff game (August 13th). All Rox home playoff games would be scheduled to start at normal times. (4:05 PM Sunday and 6:35PM Monday - Friday)

The best-of-three Great Plains West subdivision championship series will take as follows: Game 1 - Sunday, August 13th will be in St. Cloud, Game 2 - Monday, August 14th and if necessary, Game 3 - Tuesday, August 15th will be in Willmar.

The Great Plains Divisional Championship Game will take place the day following the conclusion of both subdivision championship series. This will be either Tuesday, August 15th or Wednesday, August 16th.

The Northwoods League Championship Game will take place on Thursday, August 17th or Friday, August 18th based on travel needs for the teams playing. Best overall season record gets the home game. Best of 1

The 2023 Rox Playoffs are presented by Minnwest Bank.

All games will be streamed on ESPN+

Also, can listen on the dial at 1390AM/93.9FM.

