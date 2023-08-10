Sellout Energizes Madison, Dominate Wisconsin Rapids in Critical Matchup
August 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - Madison and Wisconsin Rapids completed their season series on Thursday night at Warner Park. The two clubs split the 12 contests on the year with Madison taking the finale, 11-3.
The Madison offense attacked William Haberstock early. The first three batters of the game reached with Davis Hamilton, Alex Harrell, and Cal Fisher all recording RBIs to take a 3-0 advantage in the 1st. The Rafters got a run back on a James Bornick homer against Mallards' starter Will Simmons. In the final start for Simmons, the right-hander turned in six innings, surrendering only three hits and two runs.
Donnie Scott's offense added two more runs against Haberstock, one in the 2nd and another in the 5th. After Haberstock's departure, Nick Paulsen entered out of the Rafters' bullpen and the Mallards were on the lefty right away. They tallied six runs against Paulsen including Canyon Brown's second three-run homer in the past week after not hitting any homers through the Mallards first 64 games.
Madison utilized Sam Duvall and Bryce Leedle to close the door in the final three innings. Three through seven in the Madison lineup recorded multi-hit games in the win.
The Mallards travel to Athletic Park in Wausau on Friday night. With a win over the Woodchucks, Madison would clinch the 2nd Half title in the Great Lakes West. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. CST.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2023
- Sellout Energizes Madison, Dominate Wisconsin Rapids in Critical Matchup - Madison Mallards
- Everything You Need to Know - Playoff Guide - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Roll Battle Jacks 18-4 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Craska Brothers Reflect on Summer Together - Rochester Honkers
- Rockers Set to Host Final Home Game of the Regular Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - St. Cloud Rox
- Pit Spitters Conquer Kingfish 15-4 - Kenosha Kingfish
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Sellout Energizes Madison, Dominate Wisconsin Rapids in Critical Matchup
- Race in the West Gets Tighter as Madison Drops Game One
- Madison Wins Fifth Straight - Sweep Green Bay in Final Regular Season Meeting
- Madison Flawless on Both Sides of the Scorecard, Take Opener in Green Bay
- Unexpected Power Pushes Madison to Important Series Sweep