Sellout Energizes Madison, Dominate Wisconsin Rapids in Critical Matchup

Madison, WI - Madison and Wisconsin Rapids completed their season series on Thursday night at Warner Park. The two clubs split the 12 contests on the year with Madison taking the finale, 11-3.

The Madison offense attacked William Haberstock early. The first three batters of the game reached with Davis Hamilton, Alex Harrell, and Cal Fisher all recording RBIs to take a 3-0 advantage in the 1st. The Rafters got a run back on a James Bornick homer against Mallards' starter Will Simmons. In the final start for Simmons, the right-hander turned in six innings, surrendering only three hits and two runs.

Donnie Scott's offense added two more runs against Haberstock, one in the 2nd and another in the 5th. After Haberstock's departure, Nick Paulsen entered out of the Rafters' bullpen and the Mallards were on the lefty right away. They tallied six runs against Paulsen including Canyon Brown's second three-run homer in the past week after not hitting any homers through the Mallards first 64 games.

Madison utilized Sam Duvall and Bryce Leedle to close the door in the final three innings. Three through seven in the Madison lineup recorded multi-hit games in the win.

The Mallards travel to Athletic Park in Wausau on Friday night. With a win over the Woodchucks, Madison would clinch the 2nd Half title in the Great Lakes West. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. CST.

