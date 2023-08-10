Growlers Roll Battle Jacks 18-4

Battle Creek, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers pounced the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 18-4 at MCCU Field.

The Growlers fired on all cylinders offensively in the last I-94 Rivalry at MCCU Field, making their chances of solidifying a playoff spot that much closer.

Battle Creek struggled with allowing sluggers to get on base. Kalamazoo had a total of 17 hits and drew 13 walks. The Battle Jacks had to use six different pitchers on the bump in a game that was wavering in the early stages. Starting pitcher Lukas Brewer (Lansing Community College) who had great few outings against previous teams, suffered his first loss of the season.

Despite the negatives, the Dogs were able to generate a good amount of action offensively. Anthony Aloisio (Davenport University) notched 2 RBI with a single to drive in Jay Adams (Concordia University) both in the bottom of the 1st and 3rd innings. Spencer Verburg (Central Michigan University) belted a home run to left field, bringing home Sebastian Kuhns (Huntington University) to show off a little firepower tonight.

The Battle Jacks look forward to clashing with the Growlers one last time in the I-94 Rivalry. Battle Creek looks to play spoiler and finish the season off strong for the Cereal City on Thursday at Homer Stryker Field.

