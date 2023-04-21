Cox Turns In Solid Start But Stripers Take Fourth Straight Over Chasers

PAPILLION, NEB. - A strong start from Austin Cox was all for naught, as the Omaha Storm Chasers fell to the Gwinnett Stripers for the fourth consecutive game, 7-3 on Friday night.

Cox held the Stripers to one run on three hits over 5.0 innings and struck out five as the game remained tied over the first half.

After Gwinnett scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second, designated hitter CJ Alexander homered in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 1-1, a score that held until the sixth inning.

With Cox out of the game, the Stripers struck for three unearned runs off left-hander Evan Sisk in the sixth inning, then tagged righty Jackson Kowar for two more in the seventh.

After Josh Dye silenced Gwinnett into the eighth inning, the Chasers got to work on a comeback in the bottom of the eighth and opened the frame with three straight singles, capped on an RBI knock from Tyler Gentry. Another single brought the tying run to the plate, at the time a 6-2 score, but Alexander grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Stripers added an extra run off Dye in the ninth but again Omaha battled in the bottom of the ninth, scoring a run on two walks and RBI single from Samad Taylor, but the rally couldn't stretch any longer.

Seven players recorded hits in the ballgame for the Storm Chasers, including two each from Taylor and Alexander, with both of Alexander's going for extra bases, including a double in the seventh.

With Gwinnett having already secured a series win, Omaha will work to salvage the series Saturday at 2:05 p.m. CT as left-hander Drew Parrish heads to the mound.

