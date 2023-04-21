Saints Edge RailRiders, 10-9

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked off in the bottom of the eleventh inning and St. Paul Saints came away with a 10-9 victory. The RailRiders battled hard in the snow to tie in in the top of the ninth and even get on top in the eleventh, but could not seal the win.

The RailRiders got on the board in the first with back-to-back solo shots from Jamie Westbrook and Andres Chaparro. It was Chappy's seventh of the season.

The team tacked another on in the third as Westbrook walked with the bases loaded to make it 3-0.

The Saints put up six in the bottom half thanks to two walks issued with the bases loaded. Two hits came across as they batted through the order including a grand slam from Matt Wallner.

SWB chipped away at the lead with two in the fifth. Westbrook knocked in Estevan Florial who walked to reach. An RBI groundout from Billy McKinney made it 6-5.

Jose Godoy smashed one into right field to tie up the game in the sixth.

Immediately, St. Paul got the run back when Andrew Stevenson smoked a homer out of the ballpark.

In the top of the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was there again to tie things up. Michael Hermosillo walked and Florial's double drove him in to make it 7-7.

After a three-minute delay due to the snow, extras innings started with a quick and quiet tenth.

Rodolfo Duran began as the inherited runner on second. Godoy launched his second long ball of the game deep to the right field porch for a 9-7 lead.

With Alex De Goti as the inherited runner, the Saints got a walk to put two on. In an effort to turn two, the RailRiders committed an error. Quick action by the defense held both runners on the base paths. Then, Kyle Garlick smashed a three-run homer out left to walk it off for St. Paul 10-9.

Mitch Spence got the start throwing 1.2 innings allowing six runs on two hits and five walks. Aaron McGarity tossed 2.1 frames clean with five strikeouts. DJ Snelten allowed just a solo homer in his 1.2 innings. Deivi Garci and Nick Ramirez each put up two clean to keep the team in the contest. James Norwood (L, 0-1) got one out in the eleventh before a home run ended the game.

Dereck Rodriguez opened the contest for the Saints with four innings. He gave up three runs, including two homers. Cody Laweryson pitched a frame allowing two runs on a hit and a walk. Cole Sands tossed three frames just letting up a solo shot. Tyler Megill took the ninth allowing the tying run to cross. He pitched a clean tenth. Patrick Murphy (W, 1-0) got the win despite Jose Godoy's two-run homer in the eleventh.

