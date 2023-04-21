Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 21 at Norfolk

April 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (6-11) vs. Norfolk Tides (12-5)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Harbor Park - Norfolk, VA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, 8.44) vs. LHP DL Hall (0-1, 4.76)

SHORT MEMORY: The Rochester Red Wings dropped game three in Norfolk by a score of 9-1...DH Darren Baker picked up his team-leading seventh multi-hit performance of the year after going 2-for-4 with a run scored in the loss...four other Wings collected a hit in the Thursday afternoon contest, including 2B Jake Alu, RF Franklin Barreto, SS Richie Martin Jr., and CF Cody Wilson...RHP Luis Reyes logged 2.1 innings in relief and allowed just two hits for his second scoreless outing in 2023, which is something he didn't do in five outings (4 GS) with Rochester in 2022...RHP Wily Peralta gets the nod for the Wings today who look to even up the series against the IL's hottest team and Baltimore's number-one lefty pitching prospect, DL Hall.

CLIPPED WINGS: After scoring one or zero runs six times in the first eight games to start the season, the Wings enjoyed a stretch of seven games scoring more than one run until Thursday's loss...the last time the Wings scored a lone run was 4/9 vs. Syracuse...this was also the last time before Thursday's game that the Wings failed to collect an extra-base hit...

The Wings rank second to last in the extra-base hit column among IL teams with just 42 through the first 17 games.

MULTI-DARREN: DH Darren Baker paced the Wings offense Thursday afternoon, collecting a pair of hits in four at-bats, scoring a run...Baker is now tied for the fourth-most hits in the International League (22)...

The California native now has seven multi-hit games to start the season, most on the Red Wings squad.

NOTHING WAS THE SAME: After ranking toward the bottom of nearly every offensive category through the first nine games of the season, a stretch in which they went 1-8, the Wings' bats have ignited, collecting 87 hits over the past eight games, ranking atop the International League over that span (4/12)...

The Wings ranked last in the International League in hits with 52 over the first nine games (avg. 5.8 per game), posting a .190 batting average (52-for-274)...over the last eight games, they've hit .307 (87-for-283).

Rochester has collected 25 extra-base hits in the last eight games, compared to 17 through the first nine games.

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu continues to be a force in his return to Rochester, going 1-for-3 with an RBI Thursday afternoon against the Tides...Alu has now hit safely in all seven games with the Wings this season, going 10-for-28 (.357)...

The Boston College alum now carries a hitting streak of 21 games with the Red Wings, hitting .417 (35-for-84) dating back to 9/11/22.

EARLY ACTION: The Wings have struck out the second-fewest times among IL teams, fanning just 132 times in 17 games, averaging 7.7 SO/game (IL average - 9.2 SO/game)...

Rochester has also walked the fewest number of times (45) in Triple-A, 17 lower than the next fewest (SYR)...with that, the Wings have also seen the fewest pitches (2,320) among the same 30 teams.

SWIPER NO SWIPING: The Wings rank last in the International League in stolen bases, swiping 10 through 17 games...DH Darren Baker leads the Wings in the SB category, accounting for 30% of the Wings' total with three, including one in the loss Thursday afternoon...

Through 17 games in the '22 season, the Wings stole 13 bases; tied for the sixth-fewest among IL teams.

Rochester is 10-for-14 in stolen base attempts.

ROCHESTER CONNECT...AGAIN: Rochester native, and McQuaid Jesuit product, Greg Cullen takes on his childhood team in the Rochester Red Wings this week, just as Ernie Clement did with Buffalo last week, and Danny Mendick with Syracuse the week before...

Cullen has collected five hits in nine games for the Tides, including a homer...the infielder made his second start of the series, going 1-for-4 against his hometown team in Thursday's Norfolk win.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.