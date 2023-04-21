Iowa Drops Fifth Game of the Season, First in Buffalo
April 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Iowa Cubs (11-5) couldn't hang on to their early 2-0 lead Friday night against the Buffalo Bisons (7-11). The I-Cubs took a 3-2 loss, their fifth of the season.
Christopher Morel wasted no time getting things started for Iowa. He broke open scoring on the first pitch of the game with a solo shot to dead center. This extended his hitting streak to 10-games, the longest of anyone on the roster this season.
Morel came around the horn once more in the second on a Matt Mervis single in the third. This gave Iowa a 2-0 lead and would be the last time they scored.
Rafael Lantigua knocked in Buffalo's first run the following inning, cutting their deficit in half. Nick Neidert exited the game following the inning; he allowed one run on four hits.
An error, a walk and a Jordan Luplow double led to a two-run fifth inning for Buffalo. This would be the end of scoring for both sides.
Iowa tried to put together a rally in the ninth as Mike Tauchman singled to lead off the inning. Brennen Davis was robbed of a potential run-scoring, extra-base hit for the second out of the inning. Sergio Alcántara walked but was stranded with Tauchman as the game came to a close.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Christopher Morel scored both of Iowa's runs and extended his hitting streak to ten games with his two hits tonight.
Brendon Little, Ryan Borucki and Nick Burdi combined for 4.0 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on just one hit.
With tonight's loss, Iowa breaks a three-game winning streak, but holds the series lead at 3-1. The Cubs and Bison face off once again tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 PM CT at Sahlen Field. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
