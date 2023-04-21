SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 20, 2023

April 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-10) vs St. Paul Saints (10-7)

Game 19 | Away Game 10 | CHS Field | St. Paul, MN | Friday, April 21, 2023 | First Pitch 7:37 PM (EDT)

RHP Mitch Spence (1-1, 4.30) vs RHP Dereck Rodriguez (2-0, 1.50)

BULLPEN IS BEST- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen has lowered its ERA to 3.33 on the season. The starting staff has a 6.62 earned run average. The RailRiders have given up the most runs in the first four innings of a game with 17 total runs from opponents coming in the fourth. There have been eleven runs scored against them in the first and third and 14 in the second. The RailRiders batters spread their runs around more evenly throughout the game with eleven being the highest they've been able to build up in a frame. A four-run inning is the highest they have put on the board.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders made errors in back-to-back contests after not recording one in the opening contest in St. Paul despite the freezing weather. The RailRiders are tied for first with El Paso in all of Minor League Baseball with 25 miscues made. The have had only seventh error free games of the season. Earlier this summer they did have a five-error game.

LOSEKE LEFT STANDING - Barrett Loseke remains the only member left of the pitching staff to not have given up an earned run in 2023. Last night, he tossed one clean inning of work allowing just a walk and a hit, but recording two strikeouts. The righty has only made four appearances after being called up on April 8 before having an outing in Double-A. He has totaled five innings, letting up four hits and four walks, while striking out five. Loseke was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 17th Round in 2018 out of the University of Arkansas.

HOMER HEAVEN - The RailRiders have had eleven different players launch a home run this season. Mickey Gasper got on the board with his first out of the season yesterday. The team has compiled twenty-seven long balls in eighteen contests, tied for fourth in all of Triple-A. Jake Bauers and Andres Chaparro both have six homers, while Michael Hermosillo has three of his own. The Saints batters have amassed just seventeen home runs by twelve different hitters. Four have had a pair each, but Mark Contreras leads the way with three after his grand slam Tuesday.

STEALING SITUATION - The team has combined for 21 total steals on the season. Although not currently on the roster, Oswald Peraza leads with five to his name. Elijah Dunham has four total, while Jake Bauers has three swipes. Nine different players have recorded a steal and the RailRiders have only been caught three times.

BREWER'S BACK - The RailRiders have added pitcher Colten Brewer to the roster, totalling now 15 arms on staff. Brewer returns after being selected by New York on April 1st. The righty made three appearances out of the bullpen before being designated for assignment. Brewer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 17 and joined the roster the next day. The 30-year-old joined the Yankees after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash at the end of Spring Training. The roster currently sits with just 27 players, twelve are position players, including three catchers.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

