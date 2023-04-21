Garlick Delivers Biggest Minnesota Sports Moment of Night with Three-Run Walk-Off Homer in 11th as Saints Win 10-9

ST. PAUL, MN - There's something about the name Norwood and balls flying to the right of yellow poles. With the St. Paul Saints down to their final two outs, Kyle Garlick delivered a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning for a 10-9 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night at CHS Field in front of 3,437.

With the Saints down 9-7 in the 11th and the placed runner, Alex De Goti, on at second, Edouard Julien led off with a walk. Chris Williams then hit a grounder to third that was fielded by Jamie Westbrook who touched third, but his throw to first skipped by Andrés Chaparro that moved Julien to third and Williams to second. That brought up Garlick who unloaded on a 3-2 slider for a walk-off three-run homer, his third homer of the season.

The game wound up in extras because the RailRiders tied it with two outs in the ninth. With one out, Michael Hermosillo walked and with two outs, Estevan Florial drilled an RBI double off the top of the wall in left.

Neither team scored in the 10th, but in the 11th José Godoy hit his second home run of the night, a two-run blast to right-center, his third of the season.

The RailRiders jumped out to the lead in the first on back-to-back solo home runs by Jamie Westbrook, his third, and Chaparro, his seventh, that made it 2-0.

In the second, Dereck Rodríguez struggled with his control as he walked Godoy with one out. He followed that up with a hit by pitch to Hermosillo. With two outs, back-to-back walks forced in a run giving the RailRiders a 3-0 lead.

The Saints, however, got all those runs back and then some in the bottom of the inning. Hernán Pérez led off with a single to right and that was followed by a walk to Andrew Stevenson. With one out, Elliot Soto was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With two outs, Alex Kirilloff and Garlick drew back-to-back walks to force in runs cutting the deficit to 3-2. Matt Wallner gave the Saints the lead with a towering grand slam to right, his second home run of the season and second grand slam of his career, giving the Saints a 6-3 lead. Wallner finished a triple shy of the cycle going 3-4 with four RBI and a run scored.

In the fifth, the RailRiders got to within one when Florial led off with a walk. Westbrook made it 6-4 with an RBI double to right-center. A flyout moved Westbrook to third and he scored on a groundout from Billy McKinny making it 6-5.

The RailRiders tied it one inning later courtesy of a solo homer from Godoy, his second of the season.

In the bottom of the inning, however, Andrew Stevenson gave the Saints the lead with a solo homer to right, his second of the season, making it 7-6.

Kirilloff finished his third Major League rehab game with the Saints going 0-2 with an RBI, a run scored, and two walks.

The same two teams meet in game five of the six-game series on Saturday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 1.80) to the mound against RailRiders RHP Sean Boyle (1-1, 4.97). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

