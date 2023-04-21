Late Inning Heroics Results in Tides' Win

NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (13-5) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (6-12), 3-2, on Friday night at Harbor Park. Despite trailing early, the Tides clawed back in the closing innings of the ballgame to earn a comeback win over Rochester.

In the early innings of a warm Friday night with the wind blowing in from right, Matt Adams was responsible for the first runs of the game as the Red Wings designated hitter hit a two-run shot to right-center to give Rochester a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

DL Hall would settle in for the following innings and was able to prevent further damage by punching out five batters over his five innings of work on the mound. He was able to induce a ground ball double play to end the fifth with the Tides still trailing 2-0.

Back-to-back base hits from Lewin Díaz and Daz Cameron gave life to a Norfolk offense in the sixth who had struggled to get runners on through the first few frames. Colton Cowser was able to knock in Díaz with an RBI groundout to cut the Rochester lead in half.

Following the seventh inning stretch, Josh Lester lined a ball into left with two outs, checking in with a single. Joey Ortiz would bring him around on an RBI triple hit down the right field line to tie the game at 2-2 going into the eighth.

A web gem from both Ortiz and Díaz ended the top of eighth and sent Cameron back up to bat to lead things off for the Tides in the home half of the inning. After taking a pitch, he barrelled up a breaking ball and lined it over the left field wall for a solo home run, giving Norfolk their first lead of the game.

With the tying run in scoring position with one out in the ninth, Eduard Bazardo struck out Derek Hill and Darren Baker to earn his first save of the season to secure the 3-2 come-from-behind win for Norfolk.

The Tides look to stay hot against Rochester at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow night. LHP Drew Rom (2-0, 1.69) is listed as Norfolk's probable starter and RHP Cory Abbott (1-2, 7.07) is expected to pitch for Rochester.

POSTGAME NOTES

Starting Off Strong: Today's win brings the Tides 2023 record to 13-5 which marks the best start to a season through the first 18 games since 1994, the first year records were available. Norfolk is scheduled to play eight more games in April, putting them on pace to go 19-7 (.731), which would set the record for most April wins in franchise history (2013, 17-9).

Joe Knows: Joey Ortiz continues to rake as his game-tying RBI triple in the seventh inning tonight extends his hitting streak to seven games...Ortiz ranks among International League leaders in triples (T-1st, 2), average (2nd, .407), and hits (T-5th, 22).

The Daz-manian Devil: Recording a second consecutive multi-hit game tonight was Daz Cameron...his second home run of the year, an eighth inning go-ahead dinger, travelled 421 feet, which ranks as the seventh furthest home run among Tides batters this season...he also has the second furthest home run among 2023 Tides, a 430 foot blast he launched on April 14 at Nashville.

