Redbirds Announce Cinco de Mayo Festivities

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's Cinco de Mayo celebration. Memphis hosts the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) at AutoZone Park.

Friday, May 5 - Memphis vs Jacksonville - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT

$5 Tickets: fans can purchase $5 field box tickets here.

$5 Margaritas, Margarita Fest: fans can purchase $5 margaritas at select vendors throughout AutoZone Park.

$5 Street Tacos: fans can purchase $5 street tacos at select vendors throughout AutoZone Park.

Sugar Skull T-shirt giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a Memphis Redbirds-themed sugar skull t-shirt.

All-You-Can-Eat soft tacos, seasoned beef and accompaniments (lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa), rice, tortillas, soda, & water. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

