Stripers Claim First Series Win with 7-3 Victory at Omaha
April 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
PAPILLION, NE - Allan Winans turned in 6.0 one-run innings, and five different Gwinnett batters drove in a run as the Stripers (6-12) ran their winning streak to four with a 7-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (7-10) on a chilly Friday evening at Werner Park. Braden Shewmake went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the sixth inning off lefty Evan Sisk (L, 0-1). A key error by Omaha shortstop Angelo Castellano pushed Luke Waddell across for a 2-1 lead. Charlie Culberson followed with a sacrifice fly and Joshua Fuentes added an RBI double to make it 4-1. An RBI double by Waddell and RBI single by Yolmer Sanchez raised the advantage to 6-1 in the seventh. In the ninth, Shewmake homered (3) for the second consecutive game to make it 7-2.
Key Contributors: Winans (W, 1-2) struck out six while allowing one run on three hits over 6.0 innings in his first quality start of the year. Shewmake (3-for-5, double, homer, RBI) and Sanchez (3-for-5, double, RBI) each had multi-hit games for Gwinnett. For Omaha, C.J. Alexander went 2-for-4 with a double, solo homer (4), and one RBI.
Noteworthy: Winans' win was the first of his Triple-A career, coming in his eighth career appearance for Gwinnett. Forrest Wall extended his on-base streak to 12 games, going 1-for-4 with a walk, run, and his team-leading ninth stolen base. The Stripers have outscored the Storm Chasers 26-9 over the first four games, securing their first series win of 2023.
Next Game (Saturday, April 22): Gwinnett at Omaha, 3:05 p.m. ET at Werner Park. LHP Dylan Dodd (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Drew Parrish (1-0, 2.70 ERA) for the Storm Chasers. Radio Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 25): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app. The Stripers will welcome area students for the season's second Education Day matinee.
