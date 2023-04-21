Bulls Shut Out Mets 5-0
April 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Bulls catcher Rene Pinto smashed two home runs, left fielder Niko Hulsizer and third baseman Curtis Mead also went deep and starter Elvin Rodriguez threw seven scoreless innings in Durham's 5-0 victory over the Syracuse Mets on Friday evening at NBT Bank Stadium.
Pinto started the Bulls offense off with a homer in the top of the fourth, followed by Hulsizer's solo shot in the following inning. 2B Tanner Murray then doubled on a line drive to center field to score RF Ruben Cardenas, extending the Bull's lead to 3-0 in the seventh, before Mead's solo home run. Pinto's second homer of the night in the eighth inning then solidified the victory.
Pinto, Mead and Murray each recorded two hits to lead the Bulls offensively. Pinto matched a single-game career-high with his two home runs, while Durham's four home runs were a season-high.
Rodriguez (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8S0). earned the win with seven strong innings, adding eight strikeouts while allowing only two hits. Durham reliever Trevor Kelley (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 SO) tossed the last two frames to complete the shutout, while Mets starter Humberto Mejia (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) suffered the loss.
The two teams are set to continue their six-game series in Syracuse on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. LHP Joe La Sorsa is set to start for Durham and be opposed by RHP Dylan Bundy.
The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 25 to start a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch of the series opener is set for 11:05am.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
