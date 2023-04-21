DeJong Drives in Six as Memphis Extends Streak to 11 Wins

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds extended the longest win streak of the International League season to 11 games with an 8-4 win over the Indianapolis on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Shortstop and MLB rehabber Paul DeJong delivered six RBI in the first four innings of Friday night's victory. The right-handed hitter slapped an RBI single in the first, three-run double in the second and a two-run homer in the fourth to bring his season total to 14. Six runs driven in are the most by a Redbirds this season.

Right fielder Moises Gomez, who led MiLB in homers a season ago, drilled his first longball of the season in the fourth. The blast marked the third time Memphis had gone back-to-back this season and third time in the last five games.

James Naile (3-0) was tremendous in his second start of the season. The right-hander tossed 5.0 innings, allowed two runs on four hits, two walks and struck out five. The Memphis bullpen retired the final 13 batters of the game to close out the victory.

The Redbirds (14-5) return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, April 22 to take on the Indianapolis Indians at 3:05 p.m. to continue a six-game homestand. Key promotions remaining on the homestand include Wizards and Wands and Bark at the Park on Saturday, April 22 and Take a Chance Day on Sunday, April 23.

