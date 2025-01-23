Connor Mylymok Called up to Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Connor Mylymok has been recalled to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Mylymok, 24, is in his first full professional season. He has been with Rapid City the entire year, recording seven goals and 14 points in 30 games. His physical presence has been felt to go along with the scoring touch, too. Mylymok has logged seven fights this season and leads the Rush in penalty minutes as a result.

The rookie forward began his career with the Idaho Steelheads in March of 2024, fresh out of college. He signed an AHL/ECHL contract with Calgary over the summer, which allowed him to join Rapid City and be coached by Scott Burt, a longtime teammate of his father Jeremy.

This is Mylymok's first American Hockey League opportunity. With this call-up, five players who have spent time in Rapid City this season are now on the Wranglers' roster.

