Stingrays vs Everblades Moved to 3:05 PM Tomorrow

January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Due to inclement weather, tomorrow's South Carolina Stingrays game against the Florida Everblades has been rescheduled from Friday, January 24 at 7:05 PM to Friday, January 24 at 3:05 PM.

All tickets originally purchased for this game will be honored. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled time are encouraged to contact the Stingrays front office to exchange their tickets for another game. For additional information, please visit stingrayshockey.com or call the Stingrays front office at (843) 744-2248.

