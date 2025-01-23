Florida Everblades Announce Affiliation Night Jersey Auction

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for the game-worn jerseys this week for Affiliation Night. The auction will open Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Blades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Friday, January 31st at 7:30 p.m. for Affiliation Night at Hertz Arena as they face the Orlando Solar Bears. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Cole Moberg #2 Anton Malmstom #3 Sean Allen #4

Kade Landry #5 Jordan Sambrook #6 Logan Lambdin #7

Santino Centorame #8 Isaac Nurse #11 Andrew Fyten #12

Craig Needham #13 Carson Gicewicz #15 Colton Hargrove #17

Ben Brar #18 Oliver Chau #20 Riese Zmolek #21

Alex Kile #23 Kyle Neuber #24 Kyle Betts #26

Tyler Kobryn #27 Connor Doherty #28 Adrien Bisson #29

David Tendeck #30 Will Cranley #31 Cam Johnson #33

Jesse Lansdell #34 Gary Haden #37 Colin Theisen #43

Marc-Andre Gudet #45 Everbabe Swampee #00

Everbabe --- Everbabe

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 31st. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Friday, January 31st. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1st.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the DASH table in front of section 108.

There will be special themed activities and photo opportunities on the concourse, celebrating our partnership with the St. Louis Blues. Fans are encouraged to wear blue and gold.

The next Blades home game will be Friday, January 31st at 7:30 p.m., featuring the 239 Deal - 2 Tickets, 1 Program, and 2 Pretzels for just $39.

