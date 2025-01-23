Railers Sign Defenseman Severi Savijoki to ECHL Contract
January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Severi Savijoki has been signed to an ECHL contract.
Savijoki, 23, comes to the Railers from the Quad City Storm of the Southern Professional Hockey League. The 6'1" defenseman has played in 21 games so far this season for the Storm, notching seven points (2G, 5A) along with two penalty minutes and a +3 rating. Savijoki started the season with JHT of Suomi-sarja in Finland, where he had ten points (2G, 8A) in 12 games played.
Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Hämeenlinna, Finland native played in two seasons in Mestis, the second-highest men's ice hockey league in Finland with FPS and JokP. In 78 Mestis games, Savijoki had 21 points (6G, 15A) to go with twelve penalty minutes.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2025
- Steelheads Host Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction for St. Luke's this Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Add Forward Tyson Gilmour - Maine Mariners
- Railers Sign Defenseman Severi Savijoki to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades at Stingrays Moved to 3:05 p.m. Tomorrow - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays vs Everblades Moved to 3:05 PM Tomorrow - South Carolina Stingrays
- Welcome Back, Old Friend: Justin Haley and his Return to Spire Motorsports - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wyllum Deveaux Named Maine Mariners Captain - Maine Mariners
- Connor Mylymok Called up to Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Meet Stormy - Adirondack Thunder
- Florida Everblades Announce Affiliation Night Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Orlando Solar Bears, P1 Vodka Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- Two Gladiator Game Dates to Switch on the Peachtree Sports Network - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Railers Sign Defenseman Severi Savijoki to ECHL Contract
- Repaci and Welsh Named to 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star Team
- Railers Trade for Forward Mark Cheremeta from Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14
- Railers Steal Overtime Point in 4-3 Loss to Wheeling