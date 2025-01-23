Railers Sign Defenseman Severi Savijoki to ECHL Contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Severi Savijoki has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Savijoki, 23, comes to the Railers from the Quad City Storm of the Southern Professional Hockey League. The 6'1" defenseman has played in 21 games so far this season for the Storm, notching seven points (2G, 5A) along with two penalty minutes and a +3 rating. Savijoki started the season with JHT of Suomi-sarja in Finland, where he had ten points (2G, 8A) in 12 games played.

Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Hämeenlinna, Finland native played in two seasons in Mestis, the second-highest men's ice hockey league in Finland with FPS and JokP. In 78 Mestis games, Savijoki had 21 points (6G, 15A) to go with twelve penalty minutes.

