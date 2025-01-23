ECHL Transactions - January 23

January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 23, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

MacGregor Sinclair, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Josh Filmon, F assigned to Utica by New Jersey

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

delete David Fessenden, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Utica

Bloomington:

add Mason Emoff, F acquired from Greenville

add Kohei Sato, F acquired from Orlando

Cincinnati:

add Noah Kane, F activated from reserve

Florida:

add Reece Newkirk, F assigned by Springfield

add Colton Hargrove, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Gary Haden, F placed on reserve

delete Kade Landry, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

add Bogdans Hodass, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

delete Louka Henault, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Dante Giannuzzi, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Tyson Gilmour, F signed contract

delete Tyson Gilmour, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

delete Connor Mylymok, F recalled by Calgary

Savannah:

add Lincoln Erne, F acquired from Iowa 1/21

delete Lincoln Erne, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

delete Luke Lush, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Aidan Sutter, D signed contract

add Chrystopher Collin, F signed contract

delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Lieth, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Owen Norton, D traded to Indy

Worcester:

add Severi Savijoki, D signed contract

add Mark Cheremeta, F acquired from Orlando 1/22

delete Severi Savijoki, D placed on reserve

