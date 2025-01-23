ECHL Transactions - January 23
January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 23, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
MacGregor Sinclair, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Josh Filmon, F assigned to Utica by New Jersey
delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve
delete David Fessenden, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Utica
Bloomington:
add Mason Emoff, F acquired from Greenville
add Kohei Sato, F acquired from Orlando
Cincinnati:
add Noah Kane, F activated from reserve
Florida:
add Reece Newkirk, F assigned by Springfield
add Colton Hargrove, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Gary Haden, F placed on reserve
delete Kade Landry, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Iowa:
add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
add Bogdans Hodass, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve
delete Louka Henault, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Dante Giannuzzi, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Tyson Gilmour, F signed contract
delete Tyson Gilmour, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
delete Connor Mylymok, F recalled by Calgary
Savannah:
add Lincoln Erne, F acquired from Iowa 1/21
delete Lincoln Erne, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
delete Luke Lush, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
add Aidan Sutter, D signed contract
add Chrystopher Collin, F signed contract
delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve
delete Ryan Lieth, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Owen Norton, D traded to Indy
Worcester:
add Severi Savijoki, D signed contract
add Mark Cheremeta, F acquired from Orlando 1/22
delete Severi Savijoki, D placed on reserve
