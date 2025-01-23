January 24 Game Postponed, January 25 Game Time Adjusted
January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that, due to the recent snow and ice storm in the area, Friday's scheduled game (January 24) against the Atlanta Gladiators has been postponed. The rescheduled date for this game will be announced soon.
Fantom Club Members, groups and single-game buyers will be able to use their purchased tickets to this game as vouchers for the rescheduled date or for a future Ghost Pirates game in the 2024-25 regular season.
In addition, Saturday's game against the Florida Everblades (January 25), originally set for 7:00 p.m., will be moved to a 4:00 p.m. start. Sunday's game against Florida (January 26) will remain as scheduled and is set for 3:00 p.m.
If you have any additional questions regarding these changes, please contact info@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-49-HAUNT.
