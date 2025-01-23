Mariners Add Forward Tyson Gilmour

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of forward Tyson Gilmour on Thursday. Coming from the Southern Professional Hockey League's Evansville Thunderbolts, Gilmour looks to make his ECHL debut with the Mariners.

The 26-year-old Gilmour is a native of East York, ON and is in his second season in the SPHL - his first full campaign. With Evansville, he ranks second on the team with 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 32 games. Coming out of the NCAA DIII ranks at SUNY Geneseo, he played briefly for the Fayetteville Marksmen and Peoria Rivermen in 2023-24.

In his career at Geneseo, Gilmour posted 93 points (31 goals, 62 assists) in 103 collegiate games. The Ice Knights were two-time SUNYAC champions in his tenure, and he was named Third Team All-Conference as a senior. Prior to college, Gilmour was an alternate captain for the Wellington Dukes of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Tyson is the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour, who played over 1400 carer NHL games with seven different organizations and won a Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989. Tyson's uncle Dave also played in the American Hockey League.

