Two Gladiator Game Dates to Switch on the Peachtree Sports Network

January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the Peachtree Sports Network, have announced two changes to the remaining broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The Gladiators' games on March 2nd against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and April 4th against the Orlando Solar Bears, originally to be broadcasted on the Peachtree Sports Network, have now been switched to January 31st against the Bloomington Bison and April 6th, when the club takes on the Jacksonville Icemen.

The games will be available over the air on channel 17.2 and on Comcast and Spectrum cable, all throughout Georgia and Alabama.

The Gladiators will continue to stream games via FloHockey, the ECHL's exclusive online streaming service. In addition, you can catch the Gladiators' audio feed for free each game on MixLR.

